Magisterial Enquiry Ordered into Tragic Schoolboy Death in Delhi

In a move underscoring her commitment to student safety, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has called for a magisterial enquiry concerning the death of 12-year-old Prince at Chinmaya Vidyalaya on December 3. Labeling the incident as 'extremely serious,' she voiced grave concerns about the safety measures in place at schools throughout the city.

Addressing the issue directly to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, CM Atishi emphasized the critical nature of the situation, which has cast a spotlight on the broader safety and security challenges facing Delhi's educational institutions. Her comments were captured in a letter outlining the need for a thorough investigation.

The directive, officially articulated through an ANI notification, invokes Section 196 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to mandate a comprehensive magisterial enquiry. Authorities are tasked with delivering a preliminary report within three days, shedding light on the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the young boy's untimely demise.

