US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures move higher after November payrolls data

U.S. stock index futures moved higher on Friday after a stronger-than-expected November payrolls data, with investors expecting the Federal Reserve will remain on track to cut interest rates this month. A U.S. Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls rose 227,000 in November, compared with estimates of a rise of 200,000, according to economists polled by Reuters. The figures for October were revised higher to 36,000 from 12,000.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in November, in-line with a forecast of 4.2%. At 08:33 a.m., Dow E-minis were up 42 points, or 0.09%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 45 points, or 0.21%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)