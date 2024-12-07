Left Menu

Farmers' Hunger Strike Intensifies: Calls for Government Accountability

As farmers' hunger strike at Sambhu border reaches day twelve, leader Sarwan Singh Pandher criticizes government's false promises on MSP and urges peaceful protest. He appeals for dialogue with Prime Minister and demands discussion of farmers' issues in Parliament, highlighting security forces' harsh actions during 'Dilhi Chalo' march.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:20 IST
Farmers' Hunger Strike Intensifies: Calls for Government Accountability
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the twelfth day of the farmers' hunger strike at the Sambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher openly criticized the government for allegedly misleading the public with false assurances. Pandher questioned the aggressive treatment of protesting farmers by authorities and highlighted a critical issue — the failure of the government to purchase crops from mandis despite announcing Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

Pandher emphasized that misleading promises about MSP were unacceptable, as the government had previously admitted to promised rates falling short of expectations. He revealed that a delegation of 101 farmers is set to march to the national capital on December 8, pledging to maintain peace and adhere to regulations.

In his address, Pandher appealed to the Prime Minister for dialogue and urged for a comprehensive discussion on farmers' issues in Parliament, particularly criticizing the excessive force used by security during the 'Dilhi Chalo' protest. His call to action seeks a legal guarantee for MSP, highlighting this pressing agricultural grievance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024