Farmers' Hunger Strike Intensifies: Calls for Government Accountability

On the twelfth day of the farmers' hunger strike at the Sambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher openly criticized the government for allegedly misleading the public with false assurances. Pandher questioned the aggressive treatment of protesting farmers by authorities and highlighted a critical issue — the failure of the government to purchase crops from mandis despite announcing Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

Pandher emphasized that misleading promises about MSP were unacceptable, as the government had previously admitted to promised rates falling short of expectations. He revealed that a delegation of 101 farmers is set to march to the national capital on December 8, pledging to maintain peace and adhere to regulations.

In his address, Pandher appealed to the Prime Minister for dialogue and urged for a comprehensive discussion on farmers' issues in Parliament, particularly criticizing the excessive force used by security during the 'Dilhi Chalo' protest. His call to action seeks a legal guarantee for MSP, highlighting this pressing agricultural grievance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)