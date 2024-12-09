Left Menu

Rhetan TMT Embarks on Sustainable Journey with New Solar Power Project

Rhetan TMT Limited is setting up a 2 MW solar power project in Banaskantha, Gujarat, to power its factory, underscoring its commitment to sustainable energy. The project, expected to be operational by April-May 2025, aims to reduce energy costs and support carbon footprint reduction goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:16 IST
In a strategic move towards sustainable energy, Rhetan TMT Limited has announced its plans to establish a 2 MW solar power plant in Banaskantha, Gujarat. The initiative is part of the company's broader efforts to power its factory in Kadi, Mehsana, aligning with its commitment to reducing energy costs and carbon footprint.

Originally planned for Aravalli district, the project was relocated to Banaskantha due to unforeseen challenges. Having secured provisional approval from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), the company is now awaiting connectivity approval from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), anticipated by mid-January 2025. The project's completion is expected by April-May 2025.

Rhetan TMT's Managing Director, Shalin Shah, expressed that the solar project is a critical step in their journey towards sustainable growth, overcoming initial challenges to align with strategic timelines. This venture highlights Rhetan TMT's ongoing dedication to cleaner energy solutions and its significant industry role since its foundation in 1984.

