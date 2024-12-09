Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Unopposed Election of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Rahul Narwekar's unopposed election as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker draws criticism from Aaditya Thackeray, citing past partisan politics. Despite unity within BJP ranks to support Narwekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) protests and boycotts proceedings due to concerns about bias and lack of public celebration.

Controversy Erupts Over Unopposed Election of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
Rahul Narwekar's election as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, occurring without opposition, has drawn sharp criticism from Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT). Thackeray accused Narwekar of engaging in partisan politics during the past 2.5 years, leading to Shiv Sena's boycott of the proceedings.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, alongside key figures like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, demonstrated strong internal support for Narwekar's nomination. This backing showcases BJP's strategic alignment and unified front in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Narwekar, an MLA from the Colaba constituency, marks his second consecutive term as Speaker, assuming a pivotal role in the Assembly's legislative order. His leadership promises continued influence as he ensures the Assembly's procedural efficiency and impartiality amid political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

