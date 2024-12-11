Left Menu

Delhi LG Saxena Pushes for Enhanced Security and Infrastructure in Narela Sub-City

Delhi's Lt. Governor VK Saxena has directed efforts to boost security and infrastructure in Narela. Initiatives include deploying ex-servicemen, patrols, and improving amenities. The goal is to curb crime, prevent encroachments, and enhance community life. These reforms align with Saxena's vision of transforming Narela into an educational and industrial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:50 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena during a meeting (Pic/LG Office). Image Credit: ANI
In a comprehensive review session on Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena assessed the security and civic infrastructure of Narela sub-city. The governor emphasized strategies to mitigate crime, curb illegal land encroachments, and upgrade civic amenities, ensuring safer environments for residents and industries in the area.

The meeting, attended by senior DDA officials, police, and MCD representatives, is part of Saxena's plan to revitalize Narela as a future hub for education and sports. He has been actively working to clear unsold DDA inventories in residential zones by offering properties at reduced rates, along with initiatives to enhance industrial infrastructure in Narela and surrounding areas like Bawana and Bhorgarh.

Addressing persistent security concerns, the governor called for efficient policing, including regular patrols at night. The unavailability of police infrastructure was highlighted, leading Saxena to direct the DDA to allocate vacant flats for police facilities. Measures to fortify housing societies, improve lighting, and install secure CCTV and streetlight systems were also mandated to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

