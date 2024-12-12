Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Boosts Sports Spirit and State Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, visited Dehradun's Pavilion ground to inspect the lawn ball camp. In a show of support, he met with players and coaches, and even took to the field himself to try his hand at lawn ball, as per an official statement. Dhami extended his best wishes to the athletes, coaches, and officials for the 38th National Games, citing the achievements of Uttarakhand's athletes on both national and international stages. He assured that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to support them.

During his visit, the Chief Minister urged athletes to maintain their dedication, hard work, and discipline. 'After attending an event at the Parade Ground, I visited the Pavilion Ground to gain insights into the players' daily routines and practice needs. I enjoyed playing lawn ball with them,' Dhami shared on platform X. He emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to promote sports and prepare for the National Games.

In a separate action on Wednesday, Dhami presided over a cabinet meeting focused on state development. Twenty-two critical decisions were formulated to foster all-round development and public welfare. The meeting resulted in the approval of over ₹3.6 crore for various projects. These include enhancements in tourism and infrastructure, specifically targeting the Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Dehradun districts. Among these, ₹50.27 lakh was allocated for a boundary wall at Guru Nanak Public Women's Inter College in Dehradun under the Minority Development Fund scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)