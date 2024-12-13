Centenary Celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport Unveiled

The Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, unveiled the Centenary Celebrations Logo of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, marking 100 years of service of one of India’s historic aviation landmarks. The event celebrated the airport's enduring legacy as a vital gateway for Bengal and the nation, symbolizing India’s progress in civil aviation.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, established during the pre-independence era, has been instrumental in connecting India to the world. This centenary celebration underscores its role in shaping India's aviation history and its transformation into a global hub.

Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri Vipin Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and other senior officials graced the launch event.

Minister's Address

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu reflected on the airport's rich legacy and its role in India’s growth. “This is a proud moment for all of us, where we continue to honor the legacy of our nation while drawing inspiration for future achievements. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has catered to crores of passengers and played a pivotal role through historical milestones,” he remarked. Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi" (Development with Heritage), the Minister highlighted the transformative progress made in India's aviation sector under the current administration.

Achievements in Aviation

He emphasized the rapid strides India has made in the aviation sector over the past decade, citing the growth in passenger traffic, airline fleets, and cargo operations. India now ranks as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with aspirations to become the top hub. The Minister credited initiatives like the UDAN scheme for revolutionizing regional connectivity, bringing air travel within reach for common citizens. “The vision of 'Hawai Chappal in Hawai Jahaz' has truly become a reality,” he said, noting the launch of over 600 flights under the scheme in the past eight years.

Kolkata Airport's Role

Highlighting Kolkata Airport's significance, the Minister reflected on its service during India's independence movement, its contribution to the country's economic growth post-independence, and its transformation during the liberalization era. He praised the recent enhancements in capacity, services, and infrastructure, achieved through focused efforts by the central government and AAI.

Celebratory Initiatives

To commemorate the centenary, several initiatives were announced:

Commemorative Stamp and Coin: A stamp and coin honoring the airport’s 100 years will be released.

A stamp and coin honoring the airport’s 100 years will be released. Art Book: A publication showcasing India’s cultural heritage in modern airport architecture.

A publication showcasing India’s cultural heritage in modern airport architecture. Public Engagements: A three-month celebration involving the people of Kolkata, West Bengal, and the AAI, including cultural events and exhibitions.

A three-month celebration involving the people of Kolkata, West Bengal, and the AAI, including cultural events and exhibitions. UDAN Yatri Café: A unique cafe for passengers traveling under the UDAN scheme will offer affordable, quality food to enhance the travel experience.

Economic Impact and Future Goals

The Minister emphasized the civil aviation sector's pivotal role in economic growth and job creation, asserting the government's commitment to further elevate India’s aviation capabilities. He highlighted how airports like Kolkata contribute to regional and national development by fostering trade, tourism, and connectivity.

Shri Naidu also lauded the "Whole of Government" approach that has transformed the airport sector in India, making significant strides in global recognition. “The centenary of Kolkata Airport inspires us to achieve greater milestones. With the unwavering focus of our Prime Minister and a dedicated team, we are confident of setting new benchmarks in the next five years,” he concluded.

A Legacy of Excellence

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport stands as a monument to India's resilience and innovation in aviation. Its centenary celebrations mark not just its illustrious past but also a commitment to a bright, progressive future for Indian civil aviation.