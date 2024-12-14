Left Menu

CM Sarma's Gambit: Assam's Infrastructural Leap in 12 Days of Development

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recently visited Golaghat to distribute benefits under the '12 Days of Development' scheme. The initiative includes financial aid through microfinance relief, flood compensation, and seed capital. Infrastructure projects such as a new tunnel road, medical institutions, and economic support to women are in motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:38 IST
CM Sarma's Gambit: Assam's Infrastructural Leap in 12 Days of Development
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma (Photo/ X @mygovassam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, used the platform of the state's '12 Days of Development' initiative to distribute vital benefits and announce major projects to bolster Assam's growth and welfare.

During his visit to Golaghat on Saturday, Sarma provided No Due Certificates to recipients of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme, Phase III, Category II, as well as Direct Benefit Transfers to individuals impacted by the 2024 floods. Concurrently, 189 self-help groups benefited from seed capital through the PMFME scheme, enhancing entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency in the region. Sarma emphasized the initiative's focus on direct community engagement and addressing grassroots issues by implementing six prominent schemes, balanced between educational and maternal benefits.

Highlighting the ambitious plans, the CM unveiled an infrastructure roadmap including a tunnel road from Numaligarh to Gohpur with a projected Rs 12,000 crore investment. Additionally, efforts to reinforce Assam's infrastructure encompass constructing medical colleges, bridges, and prompt repairs to flood-damaged structures. Furthering economic empowerment, the government intends to enhance financial support under the Assam Mukhya Mantri Udyamita scheme, widen the distribution of ration cards, and expand the Orunodoi Scheme.

Sarma also conducted inspections at construction sites for the Golaghat Integrated District Commissioner's Office and the Golaghat Medical College and Hospital. Reiterating the government's push for merit-based recruitment, the CM highlighted transparent recruitment processes, aiming to democratize access to government jobs for economically disadvantaged families. Inaugurating the day, Sarma planted a tree, symbolizing growth, at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy before engaging in developmental activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024