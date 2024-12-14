CM Sarma's Gambit: Assam's Infrastructural Leap in 12 Days of Development

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, used the platform of the state's '12 Days of Development' initiative to distribute vital benefits and announce major projects to bolster Assam's growth and welfare.

During his visit to Golaghat on Saturday, Sarma provided No Due Certificates to recipients of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme, Phase III, Category II, as well as Direct Benefit Transfers to individuals impacted by the 2024 floods. Concurrently, 189 self-help groups benefited from seed capital through the PMFME scheme, enhancing entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency in the region. Sarma emphasized the initiative's focus on direct community engagement and addressing grassroots issues by implementing six prominent schemes, balanced between educational and maternal benefits.

Highlighting the ambitious plans, the CM unveiled an infrastructure roadmap including a tunnel road from Numaligarh to Gohpur with a projected Rs 12,000 crore investment. Additionally, efforts to reinforce Assam's infrastructure encompass constructing medical colleges, bridges, and prompt repairs to flood-damaged structures. Furthering economic empowerment, the government intends to enhance financial support under the Assam Mukhya Mantri Udyamita scheme, widen the distribution of ration cards, and expand the Orunodoi Scheme.

Sarma also conducted inspections at construction sites for the Golaghat Integrated District Commissioner's Office and the Golaghat Medical College and Hospital. Reiterating the government's push for merit-based recruitment, the CM highlighted transparent recruitment processes, aiming to democratize access to government jobs for economically disadvantaged families. Inaugurating the day, Sarma planted a tree, symbolizing growth, at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy before engaging in developmental activities.

