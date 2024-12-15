Fires Under Control at Libya's Zawiya Refinery Amidst Ongoing Clashes

Efforts to control fires at Libya's Zawiya refinery have been successful, according to Khaled Abulgasem Gulam of the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

Located near capital Tripoli, Zawiya is a critical site, with the capacity to process 120,000 barrels daily, linked to the 300,000 bpd Sharara oilfield. Teams are working to transfer remaining contents.

Force majeure was declared earlier due to severe damage from armed clashes. The NOC shared images of firefighting efforts as unrest continues to impact Libya's vital oil industry, a key national income source since the 2011 unrest.

