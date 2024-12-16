Left Menu

Greece Moves to Alleviate Cost-of-Living Crisis with Banking Reforms

Greece will eliminate bank fees for certain transactions to aid with cost-of-living challenges. The government plans to implement a property tax hike on unused bank-owned real estate by 2026. Additional measures include capping money transfer fees and utilizing banking revenues for school projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 16-12-2024 01:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 01:28 IST
Greece Moves to Alleviate Cost-of-Living Crisis with Banking Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a bid to ease the burden of a mounting cost-of-living crisis, Greece is set to abolish bank fees and charges on select retail transactions, announced Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday. This is part of the center-right government's initiative to provide economic relief to households.

Speaking in Greek parliament prior to the approval of the 2025 state budget—which forecasts a 2.3% growth—Mitsotakis unveiled plans to introduce a 0.5 euro cap on money transfer fees for transactions up to 5,000 euros. Additionally, charges on dealings with state and utility providers will be scrapped.

Analysts anticipate banks will lose millions annually from the reduced fees, given current revenues of approximately 200 million euros from such charges. Banking profits reached 3.8 billion euros in 2023, with plans to reinstate dividend distributions after 16 years. An additional 100 million euros will support school renovations and construction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024