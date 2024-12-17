Congress Criticizes 'One Nation One Election' Bill for Potential Flaws
Congress members have raised concerns about the 'One Nation One Election' bill, describing it as unconstitutional and financially misguided. They argue that the bill, which requires further discussion, threatens India's federal structure in exchange for minimal budget savings.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla highlighted several shortcomings in the 'One Nation One Election' bill, calling for a comprehensive examination of its implications. Shukla emphasized the necessity of sending the bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed analysis.
Another Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, criticized the bill as unconstitutional, arguing that the government's focus on cost-saving undermines India's federal structure. He cited that the proposed simultaneous elections would cost merely 0.02% of the annual budget, questioning whether such expenditure justifies the potential overhaul of the election commission's power dynamics.
The proposed legislation, formally introduced in the Lok Sabha, seeks to align elections across the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. With a vote showing of 269 in favor and 196 against its introduction, the bill's future remains contentious as it heads to the JPC, echoing sentiments from government officials calling for deeper deliberation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Martial Law Controversy in South Korea: A Constitutional Debate
Modi's Parliamentary Address: A Constitutional Debate
Political Tug-of-War: SC/ST Reservations and Constitutional Debate in India
ONOE bill gives 'illegal' powers to Election Commission to advise the President: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.
Mufti's Rallying Cry: 'One Nation, One Election' Puts Federal Structure at Risk