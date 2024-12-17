Congress Criticizes 'One Nation One Election' Bill for Potential Flaws

On Tuesday, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla highlighted several shortcomings in the 'One Nation One Election' bill, calling for a comprehensive examination of its implications. Shukla emphasized the necessity of sending the bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed analysis.

Another Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, criticized the bill as unconstitutional, arguing that the government's focus on cost-saving undermines India's federal structure. He cited that the proposed simultaneous elections would cost merely 0.02% of the annual budget, questioning whether such expenditure justifies the potential overhaul of the election commission's power dynamics.

The proposed legislation, formally introduced in the Lok Sabha, seeks to align elections across the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. With a vote showing of 269 in favor and 196 against its introduction, the bill's future remains contentious as it heads to the JPC, echoing sentiments from government officials calling for deeper deliberation.

