Faster Processing of Survey and Title Applications Boost NZ Housing Developments

Minister for Land Information Chris Penk has announced improvements in the processing times for survey and title applications, facilitating quicker progression of housing developments across New Zealand.

"The government is resolutely focused on improving the building and construction pipeline," Mr. Penk stated. "Applications to issue titles and subdivide land are a key part of the building development process and are required before settlement can occur. Delays in processing these applications can put entire housing developments on hold, contributing to increased costs and longer build times."

Recent data indicates that the average time to build a house in New Zealand has increased significantly, with the national median time to completion of a stand-alone home rising from 300 days in 2019 to over 500 days in 2023. This equates to approximately 17 months from consent approval to council sign-off for a detached house.

In response, Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has implemented measures to expedite the processing of survey and title applications. Applications have been processed 20% faster this year compared to 2023. Specifically, the average time to complete a survey transaction has reduced from over ten days to eight days, and title applications are now processed on average two days faster.

These improvements have been achieved through a greater focus on core services, including enhanced frontline services, expedited subdivision transactions, and optimized resource allocation.

"While feedback on the ground is that some applications are still taking too long, this is a positive step in the right direction," Mr. Penk acknowledged. "Simplifying and speeding up survey and title processing is part of our wider efforts across government to improve public services and make it easier and more attractive to build, so Kiwis can benefit from more affordable housing."

The government continues to explore additional strategies to address the housing crisis, aiming to reduce construction timelines and increase the availability of affordable housing nationwide.