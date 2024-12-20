ILO and Arab Fund Host Workshop to Enhance Employment Impact of Development Projects in the Arab Region

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in partnership with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, organized a two-day workshop titled “Measuring and Maximizing Employment Impacts of Programs and Projects” from December 16-17 in Kuwait. This event brought together key experts, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss innovative strategies for enhancing employment outcomes in development initiatives, particularly in the context of the ongoing jobs crisis in the Arab region.

Held at the Arab Fund, with participation from the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), the workshop focused on sustainable employment and the economic challenges facing the Arab world. The ACG is a strategic alliance of ten prominent Arab development finance institutions that collectively aim to address the region’s economic and social challenges. The discussions highlighted the need for more robust tools and methodologies to assess and maximize employment impacts in development projects.

The event’s primary goal was to explore ways to align development programs with strategies that foster sustainable job creation. In particular, it aimed to address youth unemployment, the critical need for decent work, and the integration of employment-intensive investment approaches into development projects.

Key Focus Areas and Best Practices

A key highlight of the workshop was the introduction of best practices, including the African Development Bank’s Youth, Jobs, and Skills Marker System, which provides a framework for assessing the employment impact of development initiatives. The session also focused on how to integrate employment-intensive approaches and implement effective impact assessments to measure the success of development programs in generating jobs. The event underscored the importance of aligning development initiatives with global labour standards to ensure equitable and decent work outcomes.

Workshops and discussions also focused on sharing experiences from institutions within the ACG and other development organizations. Attendees emphasized the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing to develop tailored approaches that reflect the unique challenges of the Arab region, while also benefiting from international best practices in job creation and economic inclusion.

Leadership Insights and Strategic Goals

Badr AlSaad, Director General and Chairman of the Arab Fund, praised the cooperation with the ILO, emphasizing the importance of the workshop in advancing the Arab Fund’s operations: “We highly value our cooperation with the ILO, which provides valuable learning experiences essential for enhancing our operations in the Arab region. This workshop elevates our understanding of how to measure and maximize impactful employment outcomes to address the job crisis in the Arab World.”

In his opening address, Peter Rademaker, ILO Deputy Regional Director for Arab States, highlighted the significance of the event in fostering regional cooperation and sustainable employment. He stated: “This workshop underscores the ILO’s commitment to fostering sustainable employment and regional cooperation to tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving global labour market in partnership with the ACG members. The ILO’s expertise in social safeguards, including ensuring occupational safety and health, and promoting compliance with international labour standards, is integral to creating impactful and equitable employment outcomes.”

Expanding Regional Capacity and Technical Assistance

The workshop also provided a platform for capacity-building, technical assistance, and the promotion of innovative partnerships between regional institutions and international development organizations. The event was strategically aligned with the ILO’s broader mission to help Arab countries address the challenge of unemployment, particularly among youth, and to promote the creation of decent work. By building on regional collaboration, the workshop aimed to strengthen local and regional capacities to design and implement programs that maximize employment outcomes in development initiatives.

Future Impact and Collaborative Path Forward

As part of the ongoing effort to enhance job creation and sustainable development, the ILO and Arab Fund stressed the need for long-term partnerships that promote inclusive economic growth. The shared insights and outcomes from the workshop are expected to inform future development projects, ensuring that job creation remains at the forefront of regional efforts to tackle the unemployment crisis. Furthermore, the workshop served as a stepping stone for further collaboration and knowledge exchange, helping to refine tools for employment assessments and strengthen the region's development frameworks.

The event represents a crucial step forward in addressing labour market challenges and promoting inclusive economic growth in the Arab region, ensuring that development initiatives contribute meaningfully to job creation and social inclusion.