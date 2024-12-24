Gorakhpur's Rapti river becomes home to over 15 endangered Gangetic dolphins

The Rapti river in Gorakhpur has become a thriving habitat for the endangered Gangetic dolphins with the recent surveys confirming be the presence of over 15 dolphins, indicating favourable ecological conditions and successful conservation initiatives, a forest official said.

Key sightings were reported near Ramghat and Nauwa Awal village in Gorakhpur. The first official record of dolphins in the river was made in 2022 by teams from the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park, Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur Zoo) and forest department. Since then, dedicated preservation efforts have led to a steady rise in their numbers.

Yogesh Pratap Singh, Chief Veterinary Officer at the Gorakhpur Zoo, highlighted that the Rapti river, a tributary of the Ganga, offers an ideal environment for dolphin breeding due to its clean and deep waters.

Migrating through the river's currents, dolphins have found a tranquil and secure habitat here, he said.

Anita Agarwal from Heritage foundation says that the Gangetic dolphin was declared India's national aquatic animal in 2009, under the Wildlife Protection Act, akin to tigers. Experts note that the growing dolphin population signals an improving ecosystem.

Wildlife photographer Anil Tiwari from Heritage Foundation said that owing to Gorakhpur administration's efforts to clean Rapti river, government-backed campaigns like Namami Gange, the Gangetic dolphins are not only boosting biodiversity but also enhancing tourism prospects in Gorakhpur.

