UNHCR Appeals for Urgent Global Support Amid Surge in Sudanese Refugees in Libya

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has issued a call for increased international financial support to meet the growing needs of Sudanese refugees arriving in Libya. As the numbers of refugees continue to rise and winter temperatures set in, urgent humanitarian assistance is critical to prevent further suffering.

The number of Sudanese refugees seeking safety in Libya has surged dramatically in 2024, with daily arrivals doubling to 400. This influx is part of a broader displacement crisis triggered by the ongoing Sudan conflict, which has forced 8.4 million people to flee their homes internally and driven 3.1 million Sudanese to neighboring countries, including 210,000 in Libya.

In response to this escalating emergency, UNHCR has scaled up its operations in Alkufra, a key entry point for refugees crossing the border from Sudan. The agency provides lifesaving aid in collaboration with local authorities and host communities, focusing on healthcare, shelter, and improving access to official documentation to enhance refugees' freedom of movement and protection.

Challenges on the Ground

Conditions for refugees in remote regions like Alkufra remain dire. Rising food prices, which are 19 percent higher than the national average due to disrupted supply chains, combined with fuel shortages and inflation, have left many refugees in substandard living conditions. As winter approaches, the need for warm clothing, blankets, and reinforced shelters becomes critical.

UNHCR Chief of Mission in Libya, Aseer Al-Madaien, emphasized the urgent need for international support. “Besides the commitment by the Libyan authorities and communities to support Sudanese fleeing conflict, additional support from the international community is needed to strengthen access to food, clean water, health, and education,” he said.

Humanitarian Efforts and Achievements

To date, UNHCR has delivered critical relief to over 60,000 refugees in Libya, including essential items such as mattresses, solar lamps, blankets, and hygiene kits. The agency has also bolstered healthcare services, supplying 16 clinics in Alkufra, Benghazi, and Tripoli with medicine and medical supplies, and rehabilitated schools and hospitals.

Furthermore, UNHCR engages directly with refugee communities to identify their specific needs. This includes addressing vulnerabilities such as limited access to clean water and healthcare, which disproportionately impact women, children, and the elderly.

International Appeal for Funding

UNHCR is seeking $22 million to sustain and expand its humanitarian efforts in Libya through 2025. The funding would cover the needs of 449,000 refugees and host community members, with a focus on expanding support to under-resourced health centers in Alkufra and improving living conditions for the most vulnerable.

“With more refugees arriving every day and resources stretched thin, urgent global support is essential to prevent further suffering,” Al-Madaien said. “As we enter a new year, we must act swiftly to protect lives and uphold dignity.”

A Call to Action

UNHCR leads the interagency response to the Sudanese refugee crisis in Libya, working alongside local authorities, NGOs, and international partners. The agency’s appeal comes at a critical time as harsh winter conditions threaten to compound the hardships faced by refugees who have endured perilous journeys to safety.

The international community's support will be instrumental in alleviating the ongoing humanitarian crisis, ensuring that Sudanese refugees in Libya receive the protection and assistance they desperately need.