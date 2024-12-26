Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Honours Sikh Martyrs at Veer Bal Diwas

In a solemn tribute to the revered Sikh martyrs, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Veer Bal Diwas celebrations at the Thaltej Gurudwara in Ahmedabad. The event, marked annually on December 26 since its 2022 inception, highlights the valor displayed by Sikh children, particularly the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singhji, in their struggle for faith and national honor. This observance owes its origins to the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who aims to underscore the Sikh martyrs' bravery and devotion.

Addressing attendees, Chief Minister Patel underscored India's rich legacy of sacrifice and penance, emphasizing their crucial role in upholding national dignity and core values. He noted that Veer Bal Diwas encourages the younger generation to adopt a 'Nation First' mindset, instilling pride in the country's cultural and historical wealth. Patel remarked, "The day embodies the sacrifice of those who chose martyrdom over religious conversion, standing by the protection of culture, the motherland, and self-respect."

Patel further acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in blending longstanding traditions into India's civilizational narrative. He pointed out the displacement of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar ceremony to Veer Bal Diwas from its usual January 26 date as a testament to this integration. The Chief Minister actively participated in Shabad Kirtan and offered prayers at the Gurudwara, alongside serving Langar Seva, reflecting Sikhism's spirit of selfless service. The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including city Mayor Pratibha Jain, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, and MP Dinesh Makwana, among others, along with a significant turnout of Sikh devotees, reaffirming the day's profound significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)