Pakistan Embarks on Construction of Its Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Pakistan is constructing its largest nuclear power plant, Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5, with a capacity of 1200 MWe. The Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority has granted the necessary license. This Chinese-designed Hualong reactor will strengthen Pakistan's energy grid with safe, advanced technological features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is advancing its energy production capabilities by initiating the construction of its largest nuclear power plant. Recently, the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) granted a license for the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5, which will have a generation capacity of 1200 MWe.

The regulatory approval follows a comprehensive review of safety assessments and operational plans submitted by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission earlier this year. This plant will be a third-generation Pressurized Water Reactor of Chinese Hualong design, enhancing energy provision with both active and passive safety features.

With an estimated cost of USD 3.7 billion and a projected lifespan of 60 years, this installation is expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan's grid, joining the already operational Karachi Nuclear Power Plants units 2 and 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

