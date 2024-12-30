Pakistan Embarks on Construction of Its Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Pakistan is advancing its energy production capabilities by initiating the construction of its largest nuclear power plant. Recently, the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) granted a license for the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5, which will have a generation capacity of 1200 MWe.

The regulatory approval follows a comprehensive review of safety assessments and operational plans submitted by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission earlier this year. This plant will be a third-generation Pressurized Water Reactor of Chinese Hualong design, enhancing energy provision with both active and passive safety features.

With an estimated cost of USD 3.7 billion and a projected lifespan of 60 years, this installation is expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan's grid, joining the already operational Karachi Nuclear Power Plants units 2 and 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)