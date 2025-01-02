Left Menu

Warm Measures: Nahargarh Biological Park Shields Wildlife from Winter Chill

Nahargarh Biological Park installs heaters, modifies diets, and administers medicines to support wildlife during cold months. Dr. Arvind Mathur outlines measures, including special provisions for reptiles and large carnivores, to maintain health and warmth as Jaipur’s winter approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:08 IST
Nahargarh Biological Park.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nahargarh Biological Park has stepped up its efforts to safeguard its wildlife inhabitants from the harsh winter by installing heaters in enclosures and modifying animal diets, according to senior wildlife doctor, Dr. Arvind Mathur. Heaters have been strategically placed in various areas, while curtains block out cold drafts, ensuring a warmer environment for the animals.

Dr. Arvind Mathur revealed to ANI that precautionary measures include the administration of specific medicines to help animals maintain body temperature and prevent dehydration during the winter season. To accommodate slower metabolism in reptiles like crocodiles, tortoises, and gharials, their food intake has been reduced, while large animals like tigers and lions experience dietary augmentations.

With the cold season encroaching, the park introduces chicken meat, boiled eggs, honey, hot milk, and jaggery into the diets of carnivorous and herbivorous animals alike. Enhancing pulses and incorporating vitamins and immune boosters are part of the comprehensive care designed to keep the diverse wildlife population at Nahargarh Biological Park healthy throughout the chilling months ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

