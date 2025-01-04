Congress Slams PM Modi Over China's Expanding Influence in Ladakh

In a scathing attack on Saturday, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supposedly granting China a clean chit regarding its establishment of two counties in Ladakh. Tiwari questioned why the Prime Minister appeared fearful of China, pointing out that Modi has failed to comprehensively address the issue in Parliament, leaving vital questions unanswered.

Tiwari condemned what he described as a weak policy stance by the government towards China, stressing the importance of safeguarding every inch of Indian territory. He criticized the government's inability to challenge China directly, particularly in the forums of international diplomacy.

The criticism was echoed by Congress leader Pawan Khera, highlighting the construction of a dam on the Brahmaputra River that threatens water inflow to northeastern India. Khera accused the government of issuing only perfunctory objections and demanded a more robust response. The Ministry of External Affairs stated it has lodged a strong protest with China, rejecting the illegal occupation of Indian land.

(With inputs from agencies.)