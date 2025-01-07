Delhi High Court Permits Businessman to Travel Amidst Legal Strife

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of businessman Sameer Mahendru, granting him permission to travel to Dubai, despite facing charges in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Justice Vikas Mahajan instructed the lower court to return Mahendru's passport for his impending journey from January 9 to January 16, 2025, where he plans to be with his ailing father-in-law.

Mahendru, who secured bail last September, faced restrictions that barred international travel without court consent. His petition underscored his adherence to court orders and noted that another accused, Gautam Malhotra, had previously obtained similar travel rights. The Enforcement Directorate countered, emphasizing the need for Mahendru's presence at trial and questioned the lack of evidence related to his father-in-law's health.

After considering the arguments, the court resolved to temporarily lift the Look Out Circular against Mahendru, facilitating his family visit to Dubai. This decision highlights the court's stance on balancing judicial obligations with personal considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)