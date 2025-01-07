Delhi Awaits: AAP's Anthem 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Stage for 2025 Elections
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi champions the Aam Aadmi Party's new campaign song, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal,' launched for the 2025 Assembly elections. The song underscores the emotional bond between Arvind Kejriwal and Delhiites, promising governance continuity and aiming to secure a strong electoral mandate.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a new campaign song, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal,' in anticipation of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Chief Minister Atishi has expressed her support for the song, emphasizing its reflection of the emotional connection between Delhiites and Arvind Kejriwal.
Atishi took to X, stating, 'This song for AAP's assembly elections conveys the heartfelt sentiments of ordinary Delhiites. Over the past decade, @ArvindKejriwal ji treated 2 crore Delhiites like family, which is why they will bring him back.' The campaign song, urging voters to 'bring Kejriwal again,' aims to highlight the Delhi Chief Minister's governance prioritizing common people's welfare and reinforces the AAP's successful track record with its citizens.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh voiced optimism about the campaign's impact, asserting, 'This song will be a hit and reach every household, securing a massive win for Arvind Kejriwal.' The 2025 election campaign was officially launched with AAP leaders, including Atishi and Manish Sisodia, indicating readiness to contest with Arvind Kejriwal as the party's Chief Ministerial face. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar expressed confidence in a fair election process and criticized BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation. She predicted Kejriwal's fourth-term victory, stressing AAP's readiness with all 70 candidates set to contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Unveils Ambitious Welfare Schemes Ahead of 2025 Elections
Cong to launch 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan' political campaign raising issues concerning people from Dec 2024 to Jan 2026:KC Venugopal.
BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi's Pivotal 2025 Elections
Global Democratic Waves: Predictions and Realities for 2025 Elections
A Musical Campaign: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Tone for Delhi Elections