Delhi Awaits: AAP's Anthem 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Stage for 2025 Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a new campaign song, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal,' in anticipation of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Chief Minister Atishi has expressed her support for the song, emphasizing its reflection of the emotional connection between Delhiites and Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi took to X, stating, 'This song for AAP's assembly elections conveys the heartfelt sentiments of ordinary Delhiites. Over the past decade, @ArvindKejriwal ji treated 2 crore Delhiites like family, which is why they will bring him back.' The campaign song, urging voters to 'bring Kejriwal again,' aims to highlight the Delhi Chief Minister's governance prioritizing common people's welfare and reinforces the AAP's successful track record with its citizens.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh voiced optimism about the campaign's impact, asserting, 'This song will be a hit and reach every household, securing a massive win for Arvind Kejriwal.' The 2025 election campaign was officially launched with AAP leaders, including Atishi and Manish Sisodia, indicating readiness to contest with Arvind Kejriwal as the party's Chief Ministerial face. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar expressed confidence in a fair election process and criticized BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation. She predicted Kejriwal's fourth-term victory, stressing AAP's readiness with all 70 candidates set to contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)