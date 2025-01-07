Left Menu

Delhi Awaits: AAP's Anthem 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Stage for 2025 Elections

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi champions the Aam Aadmi Party's new campaign song, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal,' launched for the 2025 Assembly elections. The song underscores the emotional bond between Arvind Kejriwal and Delhiites, promising governance continuity and aiming to secure a strong electoral mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:40 IST
Delhi Awaits: AAP's Anthem 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Sets the Stage for 2025 Elections
Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a new campaign song, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal,' in anticipation of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Chief Minister Atishi has expressed her support for the song, emphasizing its reflection of the emotional connection between Delhiites and Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi took to X, stating, 'This song for AAP's assembly elections conveys the heartfelt sentiments of ordinary Delhiites. Over the past decade, @ArvindKejriwal ji treated 2 crore Delhiites like family, which is why they will bring him back.' The campaign song, urging voters to 'bring Kejriwal again,' aims to highlight the Delhi Chief Minister's governance prioritizing common people's welfare and reinforces the AAP's successful track record with its citizens.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh voiced optimism about the campaign's impact, asserting, 'This song will be a hit and reach every household, securing a massive win for Arvind Kejriwal.' The 2025 election campaign was officially launched with AAP leaders, including Atishi and Manish Sisodia, indicating readiness to contest with Arvind Kejriwal as the party's Chief Ministerial face. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar expressed confidence in a fair election process and criticized BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation. She predicted Kejriwal's fourth-term victory, stressing AAP's readiness with all 70 candidates set to contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025