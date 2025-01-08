Left Menu

Countdown to Innovation: ISRO's Exciting In-Orbit Docking Mission

ISRO's Spadex mission is set to advance space technology with a groundbreaking in-orbit docking mechanism between twin satellites. Among the experiments is the rapid germination of cowpea seeds, showcasing life's adaptability in space. The docking is rescheduled for January 9, 2025, due to unforeseen circumstances.

Updated: 08-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:38 IST
Scientist and retired Professor Ramesh Chander Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) approaches the pivotal moment of its Spadex mission, a groundbreaking experiment has already yielded fascinating results. Scientist and retired Professor Ramesh Chander Kapoor revealed that cowpea seeds germinated just four days after the rocket launch, signaling promising developments in micro-biological studies aboard the mission's satellites.

ISRO is on the brink of testing its indigenously developed in-orbit docking mechanism with twin satellites launched from a PSLV rocket, now orbiting 470 kilometers above the Earth. Kapoor explained to ANI that the two satellites, initially separated by 20 kilometers, are set to be gradually maneuvered closer for this sophisticated docking procedure.

Kapoor highlighted the complexity of the operation, as both 220-kilogram satellites must align perfectly while maintaining a consistent velocity. Following the staged approach, the satellite separation will reduce from 20 kilometers to a mere three meters, with velocity meticulously controlled. The docking will enable ISRO to transfer electric power between the satellites before they eventually separate due to their distinct payloads. Originally scheduled for January 7, 2025, ISRO has postponed the docking to January 9, citing unspecified reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

