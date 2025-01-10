Assam Rifles and Allies Uproot Major Cannabis Crops in Strategic Crackdown

Assam Rifles, in a collaborative mission with the Police and Tripura Forest Service, has obliterated extensive ganja plantations covering 16.2 hectares in the Boxanagar Forest Range, under the Sonamura sub-division. The eradication effort, which wiped out approximately 16,500 cannabis plants valued at Rs 70 lakh, was a resolute move in the region.

This operation forms a part of a larger campaign to quash illicit activities and foster a drug-free environment. The joint venture received considerable backing from the local administration, reinforcing the significance of unified endeavors in confronting such challenges, as highlighted by Assam Rifles. Earlier, the Assam Rifles had seized 10,320 kg of illegal Areca Nuts worth an estimated Rs 72.24 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The successful operation on January 4 involved a partnership between Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai. Additionally, on January 5, Indian Army troops collaborated with Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police to recover an arsenal of weapons and ammunition from multiple districts in Manipur, further exemplifying effective coordination in field operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)