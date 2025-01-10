Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Allies Uproot Major Cannabis Crops in Strategic Crackdown

In a significant joint operation, Assam Rifles, alongside police and forest services, decimated expansive ganja plantations and seized illegal goods across Northeast India. This coordinated effort underscores the importance of collaborative actions in eradicating illicit activities and promoting a drug-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:54 IST
Assam Rifles and Allies Uproot Major Cannabis Crops in Strategic Crackdown
Assam Rifles destroy over 16 hectares of ganja plantation in Sonamura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles, in a collaborative mission with the Police and Tripura Forest Service, has obliterated extensive ganja plantations covering 16.2 hectares in the Boxanagar Forest Range, under the Sonamura sub-division. The eradication effort, which wiped out approximately 16,500 cannabis plants valued at Rs 70 lakh, was a resolute move in the region.

This operation forms a part of a larger campaign to quash illicit activities and foster a drug-free environment. The joint venture received considerable backing from the local administration, reinforcing the significance of unified endeavors in confronting such challenges, as highlighted by Assam Rifles. Earlier, the Assam Rifles had seized 10,320 kg of illegal Areca Nuts worth an estimated Rs 72.24 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The successful operation on January 4 involved a partnership between Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai. Additionally, on January 5, Indian Army troops collaborated with Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police to recover an arsenal of weapons and ammunition from multiple districts in Manipur, further exemplifying effective coordination in field operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025