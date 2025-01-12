Left Menu

Government Boosts Cheaper Gas Supply to City Retailers, Stabilizing Prices

The government has increased cheaper gas supplies to city gas retailers IGL, Adani-Total, and Mahanagar Gas, restoring a significant portion of allocations cut in 2024. This shift aims to stabilize CNG prices and reduce reliance on more expensive alternatives, impacting profitability positively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:38 IST
Government Boosts Cheaper Gas Supply to City Retailers, Stabilizing Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has decided to boost cheaper gas supplies to city gas retailers, including Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Adani-Total Gas, and Mahanagar Gas, marking a significant restoration of allocations cut in 2024. Regulatory filings reveal this move aims to stabilize the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) that had been negatively impacted by prior supply cuts.

Officials explained that previous reductions in APM gas allocations forced city gas retailers to raise CNG prices and consider further hikes as they resorted to higher-priced input fuel. The new reallocation, effective January 16, will see an upward revision of APM gas supplies by up to 31%, substantially increasing the share of cheaper domestic gas in the CNG segment.

This government action is expected to positively impact the profitability of companies involved and stabilize retail prices for end consumers. As gas production from old fields declines, the government is shifting supplies from state-owned GAIL and ONGC to CNG segments to ensure more accessible energy for urban households and commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025