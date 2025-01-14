Historic Dip: Niranjani Akhada's Spiritual Journey to Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh

Niranjani Akhada is set to embark on a historic procession to Triveni Sangam for the auspicious Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh, coinciding with Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. This significant event will see sadhus from 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma participating in a sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river.

In anticipation, the Niranjani Akhada, along with the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada, is marching towards the Triveni Sangam. Naga Baba Pramod Giri of the Shambu Panchayati Atal Akhara expressed his joy about the joint procession for the Shahi Snan, highlighting that it is an honor for the two esteemed groups to partake in this revered tradition together.

Ravindra Puri, president of the Akhada Parishad, emphasized the organizational efforts, noting that each akhada has been allocated 40 minutes for the Amrit Snan. This event, part of the Maha Kumbh—held every 12 years and one of the world's largest religious gatherings—will continue until February 26, 2025, with key snan dates marked throughout.

