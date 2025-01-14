Left Menu

Divine Congregation: Millions Witness Maha Kumbh's Sacred Amrit Snan

At the Triveni Sangam, hundreds of thousands of devotees joined Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya for the Amrit Snan. The holy dip at the Maha Kumbh 2025 attracted global attention with flower showers and security ensured by Uttar Pradesh authorities, celebrating a significant spiritual event under the guidance of revered leaders and yogis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:59 IST
Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya arrives at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an awe-inspiring spiritual gathering, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya reached the revered Triveni Sangam, the sacred meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, for the Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025. Overflowing with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Shri Ram', the event witnessed participation from hundreds of thousands of devotees eagerly following the revered swami.

A notable accolade came from a Himalayan Yogi of Juna Akhara, who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for facilitating such a grand festivity. Describing the magnitude of the event, the yogi expressed, "Today marks the first royal bath, drawing crowds from across the globe, indicating a spiritual renaissance worldwide." A Naga sadhu, engaged in complex Yog Mudras, shared his return after 12 years to seek blessings from Maa Ganga, emphasizing the spiritual depth and dedication of the devotees gathered.

The festive atmosphere was enhanced with flower petals showering over the attendees during the Amrit Snan, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. Approximately twenty million devotees have taken the sacred dip so far, according to Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh's principal secretary for urban development. Security arrangements were robust, with law enforcement closely monitoring the flow of people and ensuring a peaceful and orderly celebration under the vigilant eyes of DGP Prashant Kumar and dedicated officers on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

