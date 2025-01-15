Karnataka Minister Steps Up: Tackles Cow Mutilation Incident with Aid and Support

In a humanitarian gesture, Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan took swift action on Wednesday by presenting three new cows and a monetary aid of Rs three lakh to a distressed family in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet. The family's cows had their udders mutilated by unknown attackers, sparking widespread outrage. The Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, KMDC President Altaf Khan, and local leaders Atush, Gausi, Vinayak, and Prasad.

The brutal incident, which occurred in the Vinayaka Nagar area, led Bengaluru police to file an FIR at the Cottonpet police station, as per Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2023. Cow owner Karna lamented the horrific act, stating that the cows were securely tied near their house when the assault took place. Despite the unknown perpetrators, Karna has lodged a strong complaint, seeking justice for his animals, now receiving treatment at the Chamarajpet veterinary hospital.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy condemned the mutilation, labeling it as 'utterly heinous.' He criticized the current state governance, led by Congress, for not safeguarding citizens and animals alike. Kumaraswamy emphasized the need for urgent identification of the culprits and castigated Home Minister G. Parameshwara for insufficient governance, demanding that prompt and decisive action be taken to prevent further such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)