Olympique Lyonnais Loans Defender Adryelson to Anderlecht

Olympique Lyonnais has confirmed the temporary transfer of defender Adryelson to Anderlecht, with the loan lasting until June 30, 2025.

The agreement between the two clubs includes a purchase option costing 6 million euros. Additionally, Lyon will receive a 10% share of profits from any future transfer involving Adryelson.

This move reflects the strategic maneuvers by Olympique Lyonnais in optimizing their player roster and financial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)