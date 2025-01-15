Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid Cooling U.S. Inflation and Stellar Earnings

Global shares soared and the dollar declined as core U.S. inflation rose less than expected, boosting speculation of a second rate cut this year. Positive quarterly earnings from major firms like JPMorgan also contributed to investor optimism. Additionally, the British market saw gains due to cooled inflation.

15-01-2025
In a positive turn for global markets, shares surged while the dollar declined, following data revealing a less-than-anticipated rise in core U.S. inflation for December. This development heightened expectations for a second rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year as investors celebrated major earnings reports.

Key fourth-quarter results announced by financial giants such as JPMorgan, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs spurred a rally in U.S. stock index futures, which climbed between 1.5% to 1.7%. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields experienced a decline, indicating a subtle easing of inflationary pressures.

The British market also mirrored this optimism as homebuilders' shares rose sharply after data revealed a cooling in U.K. inflation, potentially allowing the Bank of England more room to adjust interest rates. The movements in foreign exchange and commodities markets further reflected these economic shifts.

