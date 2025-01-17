Delhi High Court Bars DB Dixon Battery from Using Shikhar Dhawan's Images

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order against DB Dixon Battery, restraining the company from using the images of renowned cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in its product promotions. Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the immediate cessation of all advertising activities featuring Dhawan's likeness until the next court session.

The legal dispute stems from a petition filed by Shikhar Dhawan, who claimed that his endorsement agreement with DB Dixon Battery expired in November 2024, yet his images were still being used without consent. Dhawan's legal team argued that this unauthorized usage constituted a breach of contract, urging the court to prevent further exploitation of his likeness.

The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for February 18, 2025, to delve deeper into the case. The petition also sought an arbitrator to settle unpaid dues and other unresolved contractual disagreements with the battery company. The court's notice included Dhawan's request, showing its commitment to a thorough resolution of the issues at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)