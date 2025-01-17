IIFL Finance Explores Global Markets with $325 Million Bond Issue

IIFL Finance, a prominent non-bank lender, has successfully raised $325 million by issuing international bonds, marking an important strategic move for the city-based company.

The company will offer an 8.75% coupon rate for the bonds, which have a tenor of three-and-a-half years. This move follows the lifting of RBI restrictions on IIFL's gold financing business in September 2024.

The issuance attracted global interest, with a peak demand of $1.15 billion, and was rated B+ by S&P and Fitch with a stable outlook. Asia accounted for 20% of allocations, while Europe, the Middle East, and Africa secured 25%, and the US took a 54% share.

