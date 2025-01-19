Left Menu

Travancore Devaswom Board to Harness Solar Power with CIAL Collaboration

The Travancore Devaswom Board is collaborating with Cochin International Airport Limited to establish a solar energy plant in Sabarimala. The initiative, supported by CSR funds and aimed at reducing electricity costs, will benefit from CIAL's expertise, which pioneered the world's first fully solar-powered airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:28 IST
Travancore Devaswom Board to Harness Solar Power with CIAL Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is partnering with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to develop a solar energy plant at Sabarimala. CIAL, which gained fame for its solar-powered airport, will provide technical guidance for the project.

TDB officials met with CIAL's Managing Director, S Suhas, to discuss the initiative. CIAL is currently preparing a detailed project report and offering its services without any consultancy fee as part of its corporate social responsibility. TDB plans to fund the solar plant using CSR funds.

With TDB spending nearly Rs 15 crore annually on electricity in the pilgrimage area, the new solar plant is expected to reduce this cost significantly. CIAL's solar endeavors began in 2013, culminating in the creation of the first fully solar-powered airport by 2015, and it now boasts 50MWp of solar capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025