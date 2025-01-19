Konkan's Cashew Industry Set for Global Platform with New Corporation

The Konkan region's cashew industry and regional cuisine are poised for global exposure through a newly proposed corporation. Maharashtra BJP working president and MLA Ravindra Chavan announced the plan at an event, highlighting the project's origins during the previous chief minister's administration.

The corporation, expected to come to fruition soon, aims to elevate Konkan's international presence. The focus will be on promoting the area's unique food culture, boosting cashew production, and strengthening its agricultural sector.

This initiative marks a significant step in expanding Konkan's reach, aligning local products with global markets and enhancing economic prospects for the region's industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)