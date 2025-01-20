Delhi Police Crack Down on Interstate Firearm and Liquor Cartels
Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate firearm supply gang, recovering several weapons and arresting three members. Additionally, a major illicit liquor operation was thwarted ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, showcasing the police's intensified efforts to curb illegal activities in the capital region.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate gang involved in the illicit trade of firearms. The operation, executed by the North district's Special Staff of Delhi Police, led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of a cache that included five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made handguns, and 28 live cartridges.
Authorities revealed that the apprehended individuals are linked to the infamous Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery case of 2023, with two of the suspects having a history of supplying illegal firearms spanning over two decades.
This crackdown comes at a crucial time as the Delhi assembly elections approach, with voting scheduled for February 5. In related efforts, police also intercepted a major consignment of illicit liquor intended for smuggling into Delhi, as the Anti-Narcotics team nabbed a suspect transporting whiskey across the Haryana-Delhi border. Police received intelligence about a notorious supplier plotting to distribute illegal liquor, leading to the arrest of Sagar, while another key suspect, Amit Palamia, evaded capture.
