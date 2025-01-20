Indian Army Daredevils Set New World Record with Human Pyramid on Motorcycles

The Indian Army's Motorcycle Rider Display Team, famously known as the "Daredevils," has surpassed expectations with their latest feat. On January 20, 2025, they crafted a towering 20.4-foot human pyramid atop seven moving motorcycles at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, securing a world record. The spectacle spanned two kilometers from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, showcasing the team's impeccable coordination and courage.

Hailing from the Corps of Signals, the Daredevils have built a legacy of breaking records, with their current tally reaching an astounding 33 world records. Their accomplishments are documented in prestigious record books like the Guinness Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and Limca Book of Records. This latest achievement underscores their status as international icons of skill and entertainment.

The team was greeted with enthusiasm at India Chowk by the Signals Fraternity, including Lieutenant General KV Kumar, the Corps of Signals chief, who lauded their audacity and applauded their historic milestone. Since their formation in 1935, the Daredevils have performed over 1,600 displays nationwide, captivating audiences at major festivities such as the Republic and Army Day Parades.

In a related development, approximately 10,000 esteemed guests have been invited to the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. This initiative aims to foster 'Jan Bhagidari' or public participation in national events. The invitees, termed 'architects of Swarnim Bharat,' represent excellence in various fields and have benefited from governmental schemes, including those who excel in flagship initiatives like Self Help Groups.

The gathering also recognizes individuals contributing significantly to community development, including ASHA workers, MyBharat volunteers, and tribal artisans. By emphasizing the diverse achievements and encouraging broader participation, this initiative is aligned with celebrating national progress and community empowerment. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)