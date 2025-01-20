Left Menu

Indian Army Daredevils Set New World Record with Human Pyramid on Motorcycles

The Indian Army's Daredevils motorcycle team set a world record on January 20, 2025, by forming a 40-person human pyramid on moving motorcycles. The feat took place at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, and highlighted the team's reputation for excellence, adding their 33rd world record to their achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:50 IST
Indian Army Daredevils Set New World Record with Human Pyramid on Motorcycles
Indian Army's Daredevils set new world record for highest human pyramid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Motorcycle Rider Display Team, famously known as the "Daredevils," has surpassed expectations with their latest feat. On January 20, 2025, they crafted a towering 20.4-foot human pyramid atop seven moving motorcycles at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, securing a world record. The spectacle spanned two kilometers from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, showcasing the team's impeccable coordination and courage.

Hailing from the Corps of Signals, the Daredevils have built a legacy of breaking records, with their current tally reaching an astounding 33 world records. Their accomplishments are documented in prestigious record books like the Guinness Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and Limca Book of Records. This latest achievement underscores their status as international icons of skill and entertainment.

The team was greeted with enthusiasm at India Chowk by the Signals Fraternity, including Lieutenant General KV Kumar, the Corps of Signals chief, who lauded their audacity and applauded their historic milestone. Since their formation in 1935, the Daredevils have performed over 1,600 displays nationwide, captivating audiences at major festivities such as the Republic and Army Day Parades.

In a related development, approximately 10,000 esteemed guests have been invited to the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. This initiative aims to foster 'Jan Bhagidari' or public participation in national events. The invitees, termed 'architects of Swarnim Bharat,' represent excellence in various fields and have benefited from governmental schemes, including those who excel in flagship initiatives like Self Help Groups.

The gathering also recognizes individuals contributing significantly to community development, including ASHA workers, MyBharat volunteers, and tribal artisans. By emphasizing the diverse achievements and encouraging broader participation, this initiative is aligned with celebrating national progress and community empowerment. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025