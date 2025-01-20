Left Menu

BJP's Annamalai Criticizes Land Selection in Chennai's Airport Expansion, Challenges TVK's Vijay

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai discussed the Parandur airport expansion, addressing TVK President Vijay's support for the plan. Annamalai emphasized that land selection is a state issue and highlighted congestion at Chennai's major airport. He urged alternative site proposals and criticized political blame-shifting.

20-01-2025
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu's BJP President K Annamalai addressed concerns surrounding the Parandur airport expansion, noting actor Vijay's endorsement of the plan. Annamalai stressed that land selection is a state matter, reflecting on Chennai's status as a congested major airport. He remarked on the need for expansion as passenger demand rises.

Annamalai acknowledged TVK leader Vijay's opinions but questioned the lack of alternative site suggestions. Emphasizing Tamil Nadu's demand for more airports, he invited Vijay to propose replacement sites if opposed to the Parandur plan, stressing practical solutions over political statements.

The BJP leader assured Parandur residents of support but criticized some political tactics. Meanwhile, TVK's Vijay reassured protesting farmers of his backing in reevaluating the airport project. Chennai's second airport faced village protests, prompting calls for governmental reassessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

