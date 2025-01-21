Left Menu

Spicing Up the Globe: India's Food Processing Industry Takes Center Stage

Union Minister Chirag Paswan emphasized the potential of India's processed food sector in global markets during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. He highlighted the strides made in post-harvest support and entrepreneurship initiatives, along with India's rich variety of spices and growing demand for processed foods worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Union Minister Chirag Paswan is advocating for the global expansion of Indian food products. Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, he spotlighted the immense growth potential of India’s processed food sector in international markets.

Paswan noted that the ministry for food processing, assigned to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bears significant responsibility. His aim is to bolster support for farmers and strengthen the country's food processing industry, particularly because of its crucial role in India's agriculture-driven economy.

Referencing the Prime Minister’s vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047, Paswan stated that enhancing the food processing sector is integral to this goal. He further underlined the global appeal of Indian flavors and spices, noting the rising demand for processed foods and the increasing recognition of Indian brands abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

