Celebrating a Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: A Journey of Transformation

The Indian government has announced a series of events to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, as stated by the Union women and child development ministry on Tuesday.

Kick-starting on Wednesday, the celebrations will extend until March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. The inaugural ceremony in Delhi will feature key Union ministers like JP Nadda, Anandapurna Devi, and Savitri Thakur, alongside senior female officers from various armed forces and police departments.

Participation from central ministries, Anganwadi workers, student volunteers, and international organizations such as UNICEF and UN Women underscores the progress made by the initiative. Events will take place at both state and district levels, with emphasis on community engagement through rallies and cultural performances.

Significantly, the initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, in Panipat, Haryana, originally aimed to address the gender imbalance and improve the child sex ratio across the nation.

Positive outcomes highlight the initiative's transformative success over the decade, with key indicators showing enhanced sex ratio at birth, increased secondary level education enrollment for girls, and improved health care access for mothers and infants.

The program has not just improved statistics but also instigated cultural and social change. Activities like Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav have reintegrated numerous out-of-school girls, while creative efforts, including TV show collaborations, have raised awareness about societal issues concerning girls.

