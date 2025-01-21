Left Menu

EMA Partners India's SME IPO Achieves Staggering 206x Subscription

Mumbai-based EMA Partners India's SME IPO saw a remarkable 206 times subscription by its final bidding day. With the IPO priced at Rs 117-124, the firm raised Rs 21.65 crore from anchor investors and plans to allocate the proceeds towards infrastructure upgrades and leadership enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:01 IST
EMA Partners India's SME IPO Achieves Staggering 206x Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's EMA Partners India's SME initial public offering reached an extraordinary 206-fold subscription by Tuesday's final bidding day. The National Stock Exchange reported bids for 90.15 crore shares, vastly surpassing the 43.84 lakh shares available.

Retail investor interest peaked at 167.29 times subscription, while non-institutional investor (NII) interest soared to 444.42 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) marked 147.69 times. Set between Rs 117-124, the IPO raised Rs 21.65 crore from anchor investors like WhiteOak Capital. The SME IPO, garnering Rs 76.01-crore, lists on the NSE's SME Emerge platform next January 24.

This IPO includes 53.34 lakh new equity shares worth Rs 66.14 crore, the rest from shares offloaded by major stakeholders. EMA Partners, a top executive search firm, plans to invest proceeds in leadership team expansion and tech infrastructure upgrades, alongside debt clearance and acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025