EMA Partners India's SME IPO Achieves Staggering 206x Subscription

Mumbai's EMA Partners India's SME initial public offering reached an extraordinary 206-fold subscription by Tuesday's final bidding day. The National Stock Exchange reported bids for 90.15 crore shares, vastly surpassing the 43.84 lakh shares available.

Retail investor interest peaked at 167.29 times subscription, while non-institutional investor (NII) interest soared to 444.42 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) marked 147.69 times. Set between Rs 117-124, the IPO raised Rs 21.65 crore from anchor investors like WhiteOak Capital. The SME IPO, garnering Rs 76.01-crore, lists on the NSE's SME Emerge platform next January 24.

This IPO includes 53.34 lakh new equity shares worth Rs 66.14 crore, the rest from shares offloaded by major stakeholders. EMA Partners, a top executive search firm, plans to invest proceeds in leadership team expansion and tech infrastructure upgrades, alongside debt clearance and acquisitions.

