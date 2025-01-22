US and India discuss concerns about 'irregular immigration,' State Department says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 07:35 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, concerns related to "irregular migration" on Tuesday, the State Department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
