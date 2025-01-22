HDFC Bank Profits Rise Amid Strategic Loan Growth Slowdown

HDFC Bank has reported a 2.3% rise in its year-on-year consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter, reaching Rs 17,657 crore. The rise in profit comes amid a strategic move to slow its loan growth, which the bank uses to reinforce its balance sheet.

The largest private sector lender's net interest income grew by 7.7% to Rs 30,650 crore due to stable interest margins and a measured loan growth rate of 6.6%. Meanwhile, non-interest income saw a modest 2.8% increase driven by core fees and commissions.

According to CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, this tactical approach will position HDFC Bank to expand more vigorously when macroeconomic conditions improve. The lender also witnessed a 15% growth in deposits, with capital adequacy remaining robust at over 20%.

(With inputs from agencies.)