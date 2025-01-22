Left Menu

HDFC Bank Profits Rise Amid Strategic Loan Growth Slowdown

HDFC Bank reported a 2.3% year-on-year rise in net profit amid slower loan growth. Its net profit reached Rs 17,657 crore, with total income at Rs 87,460 crore. The bank strategically slowed loan growth to strengthen its balance sheet, targeting increased growth as economic conditions improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:05 IST
HDFC Bank has reported a 2.3% rise in its year-on-year consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter, reaching Rs 17,657 crore. The rise in profit comes amid a strategic move to slow its loan growth, which the bank uses to reinforce its balance sheet.

The largest private sector lender's net interest income grew by 7.7% to Rs 30,650 crore due to stable interest margins and a measured loan growth rate of 6.6%. Meanwhile, non-interest income saw a modest 2.8% increase driven by core fees and commissions.

According to CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, this tactical approach will position HDFC Bank to expand more vigorously when macroeconomic conditions improve. The lender also witnessed a 15% growth in deposits, with capital adequacy remaining robust at over 20%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

