Left Menu

CM Mohan Yadav Honors Netaji Bose's Legacy on Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary in Bhopal, emphasizing his patriotism and contributions to India's freedom. Yadav praised Netaji's leadership and urged recognition of his historical significance. A grand celebration is set for 2025 in Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:09 IST
CM Mohan Yadav Honors Netaji Bose's Legacy on Birth Anniversary
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute resonating with patriotic fervor, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary this Thursday in Bhopal. Garlanding Netaji's statue, CM Yadav lauded him as a towering patriot and freedom fighter whose unwavering dedication to the nation remains exemplary.

Chief Minister Yadav, addressing reporters, emphasized Netaji's pivotal role in India's struggle for independence. He recounted Bose's rejection of a comfortable administrative career under British rule to carve out a heroic legacy as Congress president and founder of the Azad Hind Fauj, challenging colonial rule.

The event, also attended by BJP state chief VD Sharma, underscored the significance of Netaji's ideals for today's youth. With Parakram Diwas commemorating Bose's birthday, a grand celebration is planned in Cuttack from January 23-25, 2025, at Netaji's birthplace, honoring his indelible mark on history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025