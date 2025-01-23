CM Mohan Yadav Honors Netaji Bose's Legacy on Birth Anniversary

In a tribute resonating with patriotic fervor, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary this Thursday in Bhopal. Garlanding Netaji's statue, CM Yadav lauded him as a towering patriot and freedom fighter whose unwavering dedication to the nation remains exemplary.

Chief Minister Yadav, addressing reporters, emphasized Netaji's pivotal role in India's struggle for independence. He recounted Bose's rejection of a comfortable administrative career under British rule to carve out a heroic legacy as Congress president and founder of the Azad Hind Fauj, challenging colonial rule.

The event, also attended by BJP state chief VD Sharma, underscored the significance of Netaji's ideals for today's youth. With Parakram Diwas commemorating Bose's birthday, a grand celebration is planned in Cuttack from January 23-25, 2025, at Netaji's birthplace, honoring his indelible mark on history.

