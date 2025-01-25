Rajouri Outbreak Sparks Alert: Authorities Clampdown as Unidentified Illness Claims Lives

An alarming outbreak of an undiagnosed illness in Badhal village, Rajouri district, has resulted in the tragic loss of 17 lives, compelling local authorities to enforce containment measures and Section 144. Checkpoints have been set up on all access routes, and essentials like ration and water are being supplied to affected residents.

With the threat of the illness spreading, public and private gatherings have been restricted. Medical personnel are on the ground, administering treatments and conducting tests to determine the illness's cause. A specialized central team is also involved in the investigation, having dispatched over 200 samples to various laboratories for analysis.

Healthcare workers, including nurses and paramedics, are tirelessly working round-the-clock to stabilize the situation. Authorities have also quarantined those in contact with the afflicted, ensuring comprehensive preventive measures are adhered to. The principal of GMC Rajouri, Dr. AS Bhatia, has strengthened the institution's capacity with additional specialists to manage any emergent cases.

