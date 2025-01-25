Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Goregaon Furniture Market: Swift Response Averts Disaster

A massive fire erupted in a Goregaon East furniture market, escalating from Level I to III within an hour. The Mumbai Fire Brigade swiftly deployed robust resources, preventing injuries. The fire, contained to ground floor sections, involved wooden, plastic, and scrap materials. Further updates are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intense fire engulfed the Khadakpada Furniture Market in Goregaon East on Saturday, initially ignited at 11:19 AM. The blaze quickly intensified, escalating to a Level III disaster within 29 minutes, sparking an extensive firefighting response.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade tackled the fire, confined to several galas with wooden furniture, plastic, and other materials over an area of 2000 x 2000 square meters. Resources included 12 fire engines, 11 jumbo water tankers, and a robotic fire vehicle, among others, using high-pressure and large hose lines to manage the flames.

Despite the rapid escalation, officials confirmed no injuries by 12:23 PM. The incident underlines the critical nature of timely disaster response in averting potential catastrophes. Further updates are expected as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

