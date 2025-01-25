Inferno Engulfs Goregaon Furniture Market: Swift Response Averts Disaster

An intense fire engulfed the Khadakpada Furniture Market in Goregaon East on Saturday, initially ignited at 11:19 AM. The blaze quickly intensified, escalating to a Level III disaster within 29 minutes, sparking an extensive firefighting response.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade tackled the fire, confined to several galas with wooden furniture, plastic, and other materials over an area of 2000 x 2000 square meters. Resources included 12 fire engines, 11 jumbo water tankers, and a robotic fire vehicle, among others, using high-pressure and large hose lines to manage the flames.

Despite the rapid escalation, officials confirmed no injuries by 12:23 PM. The incident underlines the critical nature of timely disaster response in averting potential catastrophes. Further updates are expected as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)