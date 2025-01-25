Left Menu

High Court Demands Overhaul of DSGMC Election Process

The Delhi High Court has responded to a petition urging reforms in the DSGMC's electoral process, citing outdated voter rolls and calling for immediate action to ensure fair representation. Respondents are ordered to address issues by February, ahead of elections set for August 2025.

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Directorate of Gurudwara Elections, the Lieutenant Governor, and other related parties following a petition that brings attention to delayed reforms in the electoral procedures of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The petition, filed by S Gurmeet Singh Shunty and S Paramjit Singh Khurana, demands accountability for the absence of essential changes in the voting system, dictated by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwaras Act, 1971. Justice Jyoti Singh, leading the bench, instructed the respondents to provide a detailed report addressing the petitioners' concerns.

A subsequent hearing is scheduled for February 25. Key grievances include the continued use of antiquated electoral lists from 1983, which are no longer representative of the current Sikh demographic. The petitioners call for an updated voter registry, with photographs, and stress the need for timely and enforceable changes before the August 2025 elections.

