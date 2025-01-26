Hriday Narayan Dikshit Honored with Padma Shri, Acknowledges Roots and Reverence

Hriday Narayan Dikshit, once the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri. In his acceptance, Dikshit extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, underlining that the honor mirrors the blessings and support from society, divine forces, and foundational mentors in his life.

Dikshit articulated his lifelong dedication to societal service, stating, "From grassroots activism to prominent leadership roles, my objectives have stayed centered on public welfare." He underscored the significance of ancient Indian scholars, asserting they laid the groundwork in fields such as economics, grammar, and medicine, and affirmed his commitment to promoting Indian philosophical traditions.

The Padma Awards, high civilian accolades in India, recognize excellence in diverse fields like arts, public affairs, and sciences. Distributed in three categories, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, they honor remarkable contributions to society. This year, 139 awards were bestowed, covering various achievements, including 23 women and several international recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)