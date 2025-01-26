Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Warangal-Mamnoor Road: Four Dead, Four Injured

A lorry overtaking attempt resulted in a tragic accident on Warangal-Mamnoor road, causing the death of four individuals and injuries to four others. Iron bars fell onto two autorickshaws, leading to the casualties. A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:34 IST
Tragic Accident on Warangal-Mamnoor Road: Four Dead, Four Injured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events on the Warangal-Mamnoor road, a lorry lost control during an overtaking maneuver, leading to the death of four people and injuring four others. The incident occurred as iron bars from the lorry fell onto two autorickshaws, causing the devastating accident, according to the Telangana police.

Authorities have taken prompt action, with a police official confirming that a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is now underway. The official stated, "Four people died, and another four are injured. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

As the probe continues, the incident raises concerns about road safety and the handling of heavy goods during transit, urging officials to implement stricter measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025