Tragic Accident on Warangal-Mamnoor Road: Four Dead, Four Injured

In a tragic turn of events on the Warangal-Mamnoor road, a lorry lost control during an overtaking maneuver, leading to the death of four people and injuring four others. The incident occurred as iron bars from the lorry fell onto two autorickshaws, causing the devastating accident, according to the Telangana police.

Authorities have taken prompt action, with a police official confirming that a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is now underway. The official stated, "Four people died, and another four are injured. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

As the probe continues, the incident raises concerns about road safety and the handling of heavy goods during transit, urging officials to implement stricter measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)