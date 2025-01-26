Tragic Accident on Warangal-Mamnoor Road: Four Dead, Four Injured
A lorry overtaking attempt resulted in a tragic accident on Warangal-Mamnoor road, causing the death of four individuals and injuries to four others. Iron bars fell onto two autorickshaws, leading to the casualties. A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events on the Warangal-Mamnoor road, a lorry lost control during an overtaking maneuver, leading to the death of four people and injuring four others. The incident occurred as iron bars from the lorry fell onto two autorickshaws, causing the devastating accident, according to the Telangana police.
Authorities have taken prompt action, with a police official confirming that a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is now underway. The official stated, "Four people died, and another four are injured. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."
As the probe continues, the incident raises concerns about road safety and the handling of heavy goods during transit, urging officials to implement stricter measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Abduction: Missing Sisters and the Vanishing Autorickshaw
Bus and Lorry Collision on Chittoor-Thatchur Highway Leaves Several Injured
CNG Fare Hike Approved for Mumbai's Autorickshaws and Taxis
Rs 3 hike in basic fare of autorickshaws and taxis approved for Mumbai Metropolitan Region from February 1: Officials.
Shocking Beach Assault: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested