LiFE Pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 Showcases Eco-Friendly Lifestyles and Conservation Efforts

In a bid to raise awareness about eco-friendly living, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) set up a unique LiFE Pavilion at the Mahakumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj from January 13th to 15th, 2025. The pavilion, aligned with the goals of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment), utilized innovative technologies and interactive displays to encourage sustainable practices among visitors.

The pavilion featured state-of-the-art interactive technologies, offering a range of experiences to visitors. Among the highlights were:

Cycling using Virtual Reality (VR) to promote fitness and green transportation.

AI-powered selfie stations to engage visitors.

A selfie pledge kiosk, where attendees committed to adopting eco-friendly habits.

The initiative resonated with the Mahakumbh visitors, providing a platform to learn and engage with sustainable lifestyle practices in a fun, interactive manner.

Spotlight on Project Dolphin

A major attraction of the pavilion was the Project Dolphin exhibition, which celebrated the Ganges River Dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal. The exhibition highlighted the geographical spread, ecological significance, and cultural importance of the species, fostering a deeper understanding of riverine ecosystems.

Key features of the exhibition included:

Interactive games to educate visitors about river dolphins and their habitats.

Bilingual comics, Adventures of Super Dolly, aimed at engaging young minds.

A video display showcasing the natural habitats of the dolphins and ongoing conservation initiatives.

Vibrant selfie stands at the pavilion’s entrance, attracting visitors for memorable moments while raising awareness.

The Project Dolphin exhibition emphasized the need for conserving the Ganges River Dolphin as a flagship species for riverine ecosystem health.

An Engaging Platform for Environmental Awareness

The pavilion served as an immersive platform for Mahakumbh attendees, merging traditional values with modern technology to inspire environmental responsibility. The Ministry’s initiative not only aligned with the ethos of the Mahakumbh but also reinforced India’s commitment to sustainable living and biodiversity conservation.

The LiFE Pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 is a testament to how innovative approaches can effectively combine cultural heritage and environmental stewardship, leaving a lasting impact on millions of visitors.