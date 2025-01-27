Riversdale Solar Energy Project Progressing Well, Promises Renewable Power for Hessequa Region

The Riversdale Solar Energy Project in the Southern Cape is progressing positively, with the initiative set to provide reliable, affordable, and renewable energy to the region, says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. The multimillion-rand energy project, located in the agricultural town of Riversdale, began construction following a sod-turning ceremony in September 2024.

Situated along the N2 highway between Cape Town and George, Riversdale is a growing economic hub in the Hessequa region. Known for its agricultural activity, the town serves as a center for shopping and essential services for surrounding farming communities, smaller towns, and coastal resorts.

Premier Winde, who visited the project site on Friday, emphasized the project's significance in contributing to energy security, particularly as the country has recently experienced a reprieve from frequent load shedding. The first phase of the solar project is expected to provide power to local businesses by early 2025, with plans to extend coverage to all residents of the Hessequa region within three years.

Winde noted the importance of municipalities in the Western Cape exploring and investing in alternative energy solutions. "The Riversdale project is a model for energy resilience, especially as Eskom faces a proposed 44% increase in electricity tariffs for municipalities in the next financial year. These renewable energy projects will help absorb some of the pressure from Eskom’s price hikes, passing the benefits on to local residents."

Project Details: A Groundbreaking Solar Initiative

The Riversdale solar project is equipped with a 10 MW-hour solar photovoltaic (PV) system, designed to generate 15 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually. This will be complemented by a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 10 MW-hours, enabling efficient energy storage and release for consistent power availability.

The project includes advanced monitoring and control systems, providing real-time performance tracking and optimization to ensure the facility operates at peak efficiency. The Riversdale solar energy project will be implemented in three phases, eventually powering the entire town of Riversdale, which has a population of about 22,000 people.

Electricity and Energy Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré praised the Western Cape Government (WCG) for its proactive approach in helping municipalities incorporate renewable energy into their long-term plans. She also commended the Hessequa Municipality for its leadership in leveraging renewable energy solutions to benefit its residents.

The WCG's continued commitment to ensuring affordable, reliable, and renewable energy extends beyond Riversdale. The Energy Resilience Programme aims to generate 5,700 MW of renewable energy by 2035, with projects like the Riversdale solar initiative playing a pivotal role in meeting this ambitious target.

Economic and Job Creation Potential

The Riversdale solar project is expected to bolster economic growth and job creation in the region, supporting both the local community and the broader Western Cape economy. Winde emphasized the initiative’s role not just in addressing energy challenges, but also in providing sustainable opportunities for the region’s agricultural and commercial sectors.

With the continued support of the Hessequa Municipality and the Western Cape Government, the Riversdale solar project stands as a beacon of hope for other municipalities seeking innovative ways to embrace clean energy and ensure a sustainable future for their residents.